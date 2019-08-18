Comparison of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners LP 32 13.19 N/A 2.00 16.15 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Viper Energy Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners LP is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viper Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Viper Energy Partners LP and Kosmos Energy Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Viper Energy Partners LP is $41.75, with potential upside of 50.02%. Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9.83, while its potential upside is 57.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Viper Energy Partners LP was less bullish than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.