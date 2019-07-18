Comparison of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 uniQure N.V. 56 305.93 N/A -2.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.46 beta indicates that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 and a Quick Ratio of 60.8. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.83, and a 164.61% upside potential. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 11.82% and its average target price is $81. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 73.8% respectively. About 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.