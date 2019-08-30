Comparison of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

We are contrasting Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$24.2 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 245.71%. Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $3.25, with potential upside of 298.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.