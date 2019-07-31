Comparison of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.66 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 while its Current Ratio is 60.8. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.83 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 183.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. 2.5% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 35.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.