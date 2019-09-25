Comparison of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 19.47 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

$14 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 105.58%. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 62.35% and its average target price is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.