Comparison of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

We will be contrasting the differences between ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ViewRay Inc.
|8
|4.23
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|45
|33.13
|N/A
|-12.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ViewRay Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.1%
|-40.3%
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, ShockWave Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for ViewRay Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ViewRay Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
ViewRay Inc.’s upside potential is 57.48% at a $6 average price target. ShockWave Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 7.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ViewRay Inc. is looking more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ViewRay Inc.
|-5.58%
|3.94%
|33.73%
|29.48%
|-22.22%
|47.61%
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|-3.61%
|-11.42%
|25.21%
|0%
|0%
|60.39%
For the past year ViewRay Inc. has weaker performance than ShockWave Medical Inc.
Summary
ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ViewRay Inc.
ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.