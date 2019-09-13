Comparison of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

We will be contrasting the differences between ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 4.23 N/A -1.20 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 33.13 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, ShockWave Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ViewRay Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ViewRay Inc.’s upside potential is 57.48% at a $6 average price target. ShockWave Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a 7.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ViewRay Inc. is looking more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has weaker performance than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.