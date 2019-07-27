Comparison of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Both ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 12.16 N/A -1.20 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 80.45 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ViewRay Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ViewRay Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. Its rival Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. ViewRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ViewRay Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.6%. ViewRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, 31.5% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. was more bullish than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ViewRay Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.