Comparison of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Both ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ViewRay Inc.
|8
|12.16
|N/A
|-1.20
|0.00
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|2
|80.45
|N/A
|-1.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ViewRay Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us ViewRay Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ViewRay Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.1%
|-40.3%
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. Its rival Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. ViewRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ViewRay Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.6%. ViewRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, 31.5% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ViewRay Inc.
|2.66%
|9.7%
|9.56%
|27.9%
|23.26%
|39.7%
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|-9.09%
|-11.11%
|29.03%
|-3.38%
|0%
|35.59%
For the past year ViewRay Inc. was more bullish than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors ViewRay Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.
