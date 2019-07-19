Comparison of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.12 N/A 0.90 18.06 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.04 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 9.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.