Comparison of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.73 N/A 0.94 18.99 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.16% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 27.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.