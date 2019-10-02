Comparison of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,535,887,569.01% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.27 beta means Vical Incorporated’s volatility is 73.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.