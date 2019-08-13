Comparison of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 106.45 N/A -0.55 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 92 9.85 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $159.87, while its potential upside is 142.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 73.2%. Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.