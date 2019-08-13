Comparison of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 106.45 N/A -0.55 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vical Incorporated and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta is the reason why it is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.