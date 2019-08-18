Comparison of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 82 2.18 N/A -1.14 0.00 Impinj Inc. 25 5.74 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viasat Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. Its rival Impinj Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 3.1 respectively. Impinj Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viasat Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.25% for Viasat Inc. with average target price of $79.5. Competitively Impinj Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 8.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Impinj Inc. looks more robust than Viasat Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Viasat Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Viasat Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Impinj Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Impinj Inc. beats Viasat Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.