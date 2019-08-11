Comparison of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Since Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 81 2.23 N/A -1.14 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.97 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Viasat Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Viasat Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viasat Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Viasat Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Viasat Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Viasat Inc. is $79.5, with potential upside of 0.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viasat Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 81.9% respectively. About 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Viasat Inc. has stronger performance than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.