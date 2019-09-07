Comparison of Viad Corp (VVI) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 62 0.96 N/A 1.78 38.80 Worldpay Inc. 117 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Worldpay Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Viad Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Viad Corp’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Worldpay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viad Corp and Worldpay Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Viad Corp has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Worldpay Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp. Its rival Worldpay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Worldpay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Viad Corp and Worldpay Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Meanwhile, Worldpay Inc.’s average target price is $119.71, while its potential downside is -11.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Viad Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Viad Corp shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Worldpay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year Viad Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Worldpay Inc. beats Viad Corp.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.