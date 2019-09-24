Comparison of Viad Corp (VVI) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 63 1.00 N/A 1.78 38.80 Cintas Corporation 233 3.87 N/A 7.65 34.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Viad Corp and Cintas Corporation. Cintas Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Viad Corp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Viad Corp is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Cintas Corporation has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Viad Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Viad Corp and Cintas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Cintas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225 average price target and a -11.64% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viad Corp and Cintas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 69.5%. Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Viad Corp has weaker performance than Cintas Corporation

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Viad Corp.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.