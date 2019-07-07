Comparison of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We will be comparing the differences between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.99 N/A 2.29 72.97 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.71 N/A -2.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 21.04% at a $215.86 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.