Comparison of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.25 N/A 2.29 72.86 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $229.6, and a 28.90% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.