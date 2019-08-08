Comparison of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.62 N/A 2.29 72.86 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.53 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.39. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 18.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $217.33. Competitively the consensus price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 106.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.