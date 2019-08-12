Comparison of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.40 N/A 2.29 72.86 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 20.71% and an $217.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.