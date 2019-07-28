Comparison of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Since Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Energy Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.23 0.00 Waste Management Inc. 105 3.29 N/A 4.34 24.73

Table 1 highlights Vertex Energy Inc. and Waste Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 30% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Energy Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. Waste Management Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Waste Management Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Waste Management Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Energy Inc. and Waste Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Management Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Waste Management Inc. is $109.67, which is potential -7.45% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.8% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Waste Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7% of Vertex Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Waste Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Energy Inc. -13.48% -14.56% 21.73% -18.6% 10.05% 34.86% Waste Management Inc. 2.36% 2.91% 8.86% 18.6% 29.84% 20.56%

For the past year Vertex Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Waste Management Inc.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats Vertex Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.