Comparison of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 81.82% for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $20. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 145.04% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 72.3% respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 43.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.