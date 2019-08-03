Comparison of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 89.75% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 353.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.