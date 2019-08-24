Comparison of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 66 109.03 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 and a Quick Ratio of 27.7. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential upside is 86.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 0%. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.