Comparison of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and Geron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Verona Pharma plc and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 consensus target price and a 130.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 31.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.