Comparison of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 11.30 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Verona Pharma plc and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verona Pharma plc and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Verona Pharma plc and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, which is potential 54.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verona Pharma plc and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.57% and 67.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.