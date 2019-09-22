Comparison of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verona Pharma plc and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verona Pharma plc and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verona Pharma plc and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 211.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verona Pharma plc and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.57% and 55.2% respectively. Comparatively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.