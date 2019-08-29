Comparison of Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.53 N/A -3.49 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 141 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Veritone Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Veritone Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Veritone Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Veritone Inc. has a 131.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $154.33, while its potential downside is -8.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Veritone Inc. looks more robust than Tableau Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has stronger performance than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.