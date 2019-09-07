Comparison of Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

As Application Software companies, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.24 N/A -3.49 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.55 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veritone Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Veritone Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Veritone Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is Veritone Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 130.95%. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 42.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Veritone Inc. appears more favorable than Rosetta Stone Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 90.2% respectively. About 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Veritone Inc. was more bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.