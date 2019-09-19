Comparison of Veritone Inc. (VERI) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

This is a contrast between Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.10 N/A -3.49 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 57 11.30 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Veritone Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. PROS Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Veritone Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is Veritone Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 144.50%. Competitively the consensus target price of PROS Holdings Inc. is $69, which is potential 10.77% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Veritone Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veritone Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 97.14%. About 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Veritone Inc. was less bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.