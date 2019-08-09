Comparison of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 137 10.42 N/A 3.58 42.33 SYNNEX Corporation 98 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95

In table 1 we can see Verisk Analytics Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SYNNEX Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Verisk Analytics Inc. is currently more expensive than SYNNEX Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. From a competition point of view, SYNNEX Corporation has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, SYNNEX Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verisk Analytics Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -18.72% for Verisk Analytics Inc. with consensus price target of $127.17. SYNNEX Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118 consensus price target and a 39.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SYNNEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares and 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. has stronger performance than SYNNEX Corporation

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors SYNNEX Corporation.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.