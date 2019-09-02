Comparison of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 197 19.68 N/A 7.14 29.58 Redfin Corporation 19 2.71 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and Redfin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VeriSign Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VeriSign Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Redfin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Redfin Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VeriSign Inc. and Redfin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Redfin Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

VeriSign Inc. has a consensus target price of $202.5, and a -0.66% downside potential. Competitively Redfin Corporation has a consensus target price of $22.3, with potential upside of 32.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Redfin Corporation looks more robust than VeriSign Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares and 0% of Redfin Corporation shares. About 1% of VeriSign Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Redfin Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Redfin Corporation 0.33% 0.56% -9.26% 5.01% -25.64% 25.28%

For the past year VeriSign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Redfin Corporation.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Redfin Corporation.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.