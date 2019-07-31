Comparison of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 55 3.04 N/A 0.99 61.12 Microsoft Corporation 122 8.52 N/A 4.49 28.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Microsoft Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Verint Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Verint Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Microsoft Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verint Systems Inc. and Microsoft Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 2.4% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that Verint Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verint Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Microsoft Corporation are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Microsoft Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verint Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verint Systems Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88

$64.5 is Verint Systems Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.03%. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation’s average target price is $147.53, while its potential upside is 5.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Verint Systems Inc. looks more robust than Microsoft Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Verint Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Microsoft Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Verint Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Microsoft Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. -2.73% -2.04% 19.35% 28.87% 44.9% 43.16% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. was more bullish than Microsoft Corporation.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats Verint Systems Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.