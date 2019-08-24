Comparison of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

This is a contrast between Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. 56 2.76 N/A 1.05 55.17 Aspen Technology Inc. 117 15.38 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verint Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Aspen Technology Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Verint Systems Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Verint Systems Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Technology Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verint Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

Verint Systems Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Aspen Technology Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Aspen Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Verint Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verint Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

$69 is Verint Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.81%. Competitively Aspen Technology Inc. has an average target price of $135, with potential upside of 1.16%. Based on the data shown earlier, Verint Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verint Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 99.92%. 1.8% are Verint Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aspen Technology Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. 0.4% 6.65% -3.71% 21.12% 28.74% 36.78% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Verint Systems Inc.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.