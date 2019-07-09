Comparison of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Since Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.90 N/A -0.09 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1830.47 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vericel Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.04 which is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vericel Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 22.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 43.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 2.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.