Comparison of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 9.09 N/A -0.09 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Vericel Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation has a 19.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 0.69%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has stronger performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.