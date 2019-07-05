Comparison of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.93 N/A -0.09 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.13 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vericel Corporation and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 22.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vericel Corporation and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 23.69%. About 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 21.43% stronger performance.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.