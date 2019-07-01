Comparison of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.64 N/A -0.09 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 25.49 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vericel Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.82 shows that Vericel Corporation is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 while its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vericel Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 26.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 44.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.