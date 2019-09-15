Comparison of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.37 N/A -0.60 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 53 2.98 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s -0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Verb Technology Company Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.12% and an $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares and 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Commvault Systems Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.