Comparison of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Since Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1333.11 N/A -0.60 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.07 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verb Technology Company Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Verb Technology Company Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Cloudera Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 143.90% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares and 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares. About 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cloudera Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.