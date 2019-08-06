Comparison of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Both Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1304.79 N/A -0.60 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 80.65

Demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Verb Technology Company Inc. is 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.51 beta. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Competitively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.