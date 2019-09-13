Comparison of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.69 N/A -1.26 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 183.71 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verastem Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 567.94%. Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 151.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than Iterum Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 75.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.