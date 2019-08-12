Comparison of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.51 N/A -1.26 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.17 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc.’s 2.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 191.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.75, while its potential upside is 567.94%. Competitively the consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 133.27% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than CytomX Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.