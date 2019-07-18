Comparison of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Since Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.14 N/A -1.16 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.54 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.83 beta indicates that Verastem Inc. is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 450.31% for Verastem Inc. with consensus price target of $8.75. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 consensus price target and a 168.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.