Comparison of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verastem Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Affimed N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 611.38% at a $8.75 average target price. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 181.69% and its average target price is $8. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 41.7%. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Verastem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Verastem Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.