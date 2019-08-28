Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.54 N/A -0.42 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.53 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 753.39% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 55.58%. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.