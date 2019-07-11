Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 22 11.11 N/A -0.42 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veracyte Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Veracyte Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a -19.27% downside potential. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares. About 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Veracyte Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.