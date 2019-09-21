Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Veracyte Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.