Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.80 133.95M -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Veracyte Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 189,896,988.91% -23.4% -14.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 831,987,577.64% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Veracyte Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.