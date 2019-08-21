Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We are comparing Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 11.68 N/A -0.42 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -12.38%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 100.36% and its consensus price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.